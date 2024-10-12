Middle East: Israel urges evacuations in Lebanon, Gaza

Skip next section WFP says no food aid has entered northern Gaza since Oct 1

No food aid has entered northern Gaza since the start of October, the United Nations' World Food Programme said on Saturday.

"The north is basically cut off and we're not able to operate there," said Antoine Renard, the WFP's director for the Palestinian territories.

The WFP said its food distribution points, kitchens and bakeries in northern Gaza have been forced to close due to airstrikes, ground operations and evacuation orders.

It said the only functioning bakery in northern Gaza, which the WFP itself supports, caught fire after it was hit by an explosive munition.

The WFP also said the last remaining supplies in the area — including canned food, flour, high-energy biscuits and nutritional supplements — have already been distributed.

"It is unclear how long WFP's remaining food supplies in the north, already distributed to shelters and health facilities, will last," the WFP said on social media.

Israel's military body overseeing aid distribution COGAT, had denied on Wednesday that it was not allowing food to enter northern Gaza.

"Israel has not halted the entry or coordination of humanitarian aid entering from its territory into the northern Gaza Strip," it said in a statement, adding that it will continue to allow humanitarian aid into the north as evidence.

Concerns have again emerged over a hunger crisis in Gaza after the UN's independent investigator on the right to food, Michael Fakhri, in August accused Israel of carrying out a "starvation campaign" against Palestinians.

Israel has repeatedly denied allegations that it has prevented or slowed the flow of aid into the Gaza Strip.