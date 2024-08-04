Middle East: Israel strikes on schools, hospital kill dozens

08/04/2024 August 4, 2024 What could an Iranian-led retaliation look like?

Iran is likely preparing to go ahead with its vow to target Israel over the killing of senior Hamas and Hezbollah members, according to DW's Middle East analyst Shani Rozanes.

"I think the fact that we haven't seen anything indicates what we might be seeing, in the sense that this is not going to be a gut response from Iran," she said.

"They're taking their time, they're being very strategic, they're trying to maybe coordinate more forces in the region."

She pointed to Iranian-backed groups in Yemen, Iraq and Syria as potential threats in this respect. Iran, Hezbollah and the Houthis previously launched strikes against Israel in retaliation for what they said was an Israeli strike on an Iranian diplomatic compound in Syria in April.

"The idea is that there was some sort of a threshold that was broken in April, for the first time an unprecedented direct attack from Iran toward Israel. And this is a threshold that the Iranians have set to themselves," she said, referring to the Iranian strikes.

"So it's probably not going to be less than that. Which means, last time it was around 300 different kinds of missiles that were shot at Israel — most of them were intercepted — but we're talking about probably this scale. And now for Iran it's good to keep the Israelis on edge, on high alert."

Rozanes said a wider regional escalation would play directly into the hands of Hamas, which is considered a terrorist group by the US, the EU, Germany and others.

"This is also partially what Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza, wanted. When he launched the October 7 attack he wanted as many fronts that Israel would have to face as possible," Rozanes said.

"He was hoping not just for Gaza to be there but also the West Bank, what we've been seeing in Lebanon, and what we're seeing now happening in Iran. In many ways, for Sinwar, this week is finally seeing the wide extension of the goal that he has set himself for a wider conflict in the region."