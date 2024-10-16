Middle East: Israel strikes Beirut, rejects cease-fire

10/16/2024 October 16, 2024 Israeli strike kills mayor of Nabatiyeh

Five people were killed in Israeli strikes on the southern Lebanese town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon's Health Ministry said. Sources told Reuters and AFP news agencies that the town's mayor was among those killed.

"The Israeli enemy raid ... on two buildings, that of the Nabatieh municipality and the union of municipalities, killed five people in a preliminary toll," the ministry said in a statement, adding that rescuers were searching for survivors under the rubble.

Israel's army also struck surrounding areas, including Zebdine and Kfar Tebnit.

The mayor of Nabatiyeh is believed to be among those killed.

"The mayor of Nabatieh, among others ... was martyred. It's a massacre," Nabatiyeh municipal governor Howaida Turk told AFP, adding the mayor had been in the building at the time of the strike.

Israel commented on the strike by saying it had struck dozens of targets in the Nabatiyeh area and dismantled underground infrastructure.