Middle East: Israel strikes Beirut, rejects cease-fire

Middle East: Israel strikes Beirut, rejects cease-firePublished October 16, 2024last updated October 16, 2024
What you need to know
- Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs for first time in five days
- Brussels is hosting talks amid escalating Israeli attacks in Lebanon
- An Israeli strike reportedly killed the mayor of the town of Nabatiyeh
Here are the latest developments on the Israel-Lebanon escalation, Gaza and the wider Middle East region on Wednesday, October 16:
Israeli strike kills mayor of Nabatiyeh
Five people were killed in Israeli strikes on the southern Lebanese town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon's Health Ministry said. Sources told Reuters and AFP news agencies that the town's mayor was among those killed.
"The Israeli enemy raid ... on two buildings, that of the Nabatieh municipality and the union of municipalities, killed five people in a preliminary toll," the ministry said in a statement, adding that rescuers were searching for survivors under the rubble.
Israel's army also struck surrounding areas, including Zebdine and Kfar Tebnit.
The mayor of Nabatiyeh is believed to be among those killed.
"The mayor of Nabatieh, among others ... was martyred. It's a massacre," Nabatiyeh municipal governor Howaida Turk told AFP, adding the mayor had been in the building at the time of the strike.
Israel commented on the strike by saying it had struck dozens of targets in the Nabatiyeh area and dismantled underground infrastructure.
Iran says fully prepared for 'decisive response' if Israel strikes
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urged the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to do something to stop "crimes and invasions" and to provide humanitarian aid to Lebanon and Gaza.
Araghchi also said that "Iran, while making all-out efforts to protect the peace and security of the region, is fully prepared for a decisive and regretful response to any adventures" by Israel.
"Responsibility of consequences of spreading insecurity in the region will be on the regime and the United States as [the] main supporter," of Israel, he added.
Iran is Hezbollah's main backer in the region and the country also supports Israel's foe to the south, Palestinian Hamas.
Over the past week, the Iranian foreign minister has visited Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq and Oman in an effort to ease tensions.
Israel strikes southern Beirut
An Israeli strike hit southern Beirut on Wednesday, media sources reported. Israel's army said its jets had hit a Hezbollah underground strategic weapons storage depot.
It was the first strike on the Lebanese capital in five days.
It comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the idea of a cease-fire in Lebanon.
Netanyahu told French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday that he was "opposed to a unilateral cease-fire, which does not change the security situation in Lebanon, and which will only return it to the way it was", according to a statement from his office.
The strike occurred less than an hour after the Israeli military ordered residents to leave part of the city. Black smoke billowed from between buildings in Haret Hreik.
Earlier, the Israeli military had urged residents to evacuate a specific building in the southern suburbs of Beirut.
The military gave the warning in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, that it was set to hit Hezbollah targets there.
Israel has been criticized for its evacuation warnings, with Amnesty International calling them "inadequate," "misleading" and "issued at short notice."
Middle East conflict tops agenda at first EU-Gulf summit
Seeking ways to avoid a "general conflagration" in the Middle East will be at the top of the agenda when European Union and Gulf leaders attend a summit in Brussels, according to European officials.
Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will be in attendance on Wednesday along with heads of state and government from six Gulf countries.
Israel's conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon, and the risk of a broader regional war, are expected to be "the main topic" at the summit, EU officials said.
"One of the objectives is to avoid a general conflagration," the news agency AFP reported one official as saying. "Both sides are worried about this."
The EU is seeking closer ties with nations from the Gulf Cooperation Council, which brings together Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
jcg,js/ab (AFP, Reuters, AP, dpa)