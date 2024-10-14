Middle East: Israel strikes Al-Aqsa Hospital complex in Gaza

10/14/2024 October 14, 2024 EU condemns Israeli attacks on UN peacekeepers

The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday denounced a series of attacks by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) that have injured United Nations peacekeepers in southern Lebanon.

"The EU condemns all attacks against UN missions," Borrell told reporters ahead of a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

"The 27 (EU) members agreed on asking (the) Israelis to stop attacking UNIFIL. It's completely unacceptable attacking United Nations troops."

At least five peacekeepers have been wounded in recent days as Israel targets Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

UNIFIL, a mission of about 9,500 troops of various nationalities created following Israel's 1978 invasion of Lebanon, has accused the Israeli military of "deliberately" firing on its positions. Italy, France and Spain are among the countries providing the largest contingents of troops to UNIFIL.

"Many European members are participating in this mission," Borrell noted. "Their work is very important."

"We urgently await explanations and a thorough investigation from the Israeli authorities about the attacks against UNIFIL, which plays a fundamental role in the stability of south Lebanon."

Israel has disputed the UN's account of some of these incidents. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to move the peacekeepers "out of harm's way."