Middle East: Israel strikes Al-Aqsa Hospital complex in Gaza

10/14/2024 October 14, 2024 Israeli strike on Al-Aqsa Hospital compound kills at least 4

Fire ripped through the tent camp in the courtyard of the Al Aqsa Martyrs hospital Image: Abdel Kareem Hana/AP/picture alliance

At least four people were killed on Monday morning, according to Palestinian medics, after an Israeli airstrike on the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital courtyard in the Gaza Strip.

The airstrike sent flames through a packed tent camp for displaced people, with more than two dozen people suffering from severe burns.

Footage published by the Associated Press showed children among the wounded.

The Israeli military said it had targeted militants that had been hiding among civilians.

Hospital records showed that four people were killed and 40 wounded. Up to 25 people were transferred to the Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza after suffering severe burns.

Located in central city of Deir al-Balah, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital was already struggling to treat many wounded people from an earlier strike on a school-turned-shelter nearby.