Middle East: Israel strike near Beirut hospital kills 13

10/22/2024 October 22, 2024 Israeli strike near Beirut hospital kills 13, wounds 57

At least 13 people were killed and 57 wounded in an Israeli strike near the Rafik Hariri Hospital, Lebanon's biggest public hospital, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) later said a Hezbollah target was located next to the hospital, which is a few kilometers from the center of the capital, Beirut. The hospital itself was not targeted, the IDF said.

However, footage on social media appeared to show the strike hitting close to the hospital's entrance and the Health Ministry said that the facility was damaged.

The IDF added it also struck a Hezbollah naval base overnight, while Hezbollah says it hit an Israeli tank in Lebanon's south.

This comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting the region in an attempt to broker a ceasefire in the region.

Overnight airstrikes also hit elsewhere in Beirut overnight, with images showing flames and smoke rise from an Israeli airstrike on the Dahiyeh neigborhood.