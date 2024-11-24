Middle East: Israel strike kills Lebanese soldier, army says

Skip next section Lebanese soldier killed, 18 wounded in Israeli attack, Lebanon's army says

One soldier was killed and 18 others wounded in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese army said.

Some of the wounds are "severe," and damage was also caused to an army center facility, the army's statement said.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident.

Israel has repeatedly said that its conflict is with Hezbollah in Lebanon and not the Lebanese military.