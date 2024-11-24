Middle East: Israel strike kills Lebanese soldier, army says

Middle East: Israel strike kills Lebanese soldier, army saysPublished November 24, 2024last updated November 24, 2024
What you need to know
- The Lebanese army has said one of its soldiers was killed in an Israeli strike
- Gunman killed in shootout near Israeli embassy in Jordan
Israel called the killing of an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi in the UAE a 'terrorist incident'
This is a roundup of the latest developments from the conflicts in the Middle East on Sunday, November 24:
EU's Borrell urges pressure on Israel, Hezbollah to push through cease-fire deal
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has called for pressure to be exerted on both the Israeli government and on Lebanon's Hezbollah to accept a US-brokered ceasefire proposal.
Speaking at a news conference in Beirut, Borrell also urged Lebanese leaders to pick a president to end the two-year power vacuum in the country, while also pledging €200 million ($208 million) in support for the national army.
Borrell has been one of the most vocal critics of Israel's operations in Gaza in response to the October 7 attacks.
Lebanese soldier killed, 18 wounded in Israeli attack, Lebanon's army says
One soldier was killed and 18 others wounded in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese army said.
Some of the wounds are "severe," and damage was also caused to an army center facility, the army's statement said.
The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident.
Israel has repeatedly said that its conflict is with Hezbollah in Lebanon and not the Lebanese military.
Body of missing Israeli-Moldovan rabbi found, Israel condemns murder
Israel said on Sunday that the body of a missing Israeli-Moldovan rabbi has been found calling it a "heinous antisemitic terror incident."
Zvi Kogan, missing since Thursday, was murdered in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said, adding that Israel "will act with all means to seek justice with the criminals responsible for his death."
Kogan managed a kosher grocery store in Dubai and was an emissary for the Chabad Lubavitch movement.
Israeli authorities reissued their advisory against nonessential travel to the UAE, urging those currently in the country to exercise caution regarding their movement and remain in secure locations.
The death comes amid heightened tensions with Iran, which has a history of intelligence operations in the UAE.
Israel investigates missing Israeli-Moldovan rabbi as 'terrorist incident'
Israeli authorities are treating the disappearance of an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi living in the United Arab Emirates as a "terrorist incident," the prime minister's office said on Saturday.
Zvi Kogan, a representative for the ultra-Orthodox Chabad Hasidic movement in the UAE, has been missing since Thursday afternoon.
The Israeli prime minister's office said the Mossad spy agency was leading the investigation and added that there is "information indicating that this is a terrorist incident."
The Chabad Lubavitch movement, based in Brooklyn, New York, said in a statement that "emissaries are working closely with authorities as they investigate his disappearance."
Although the Israeli statement did not reference Iran, Iranian intelligence has previously been linked to kidnappings in the UAE.
Meanwhile, the Emirati Interior Ministry described Kogan as being "missing and out of contact" and said search operations were ongoing, involving "extensive measures."
The Foreign Ministry said it was in close contact with the rabbi's family.
The UAE normalized relations with Israel in 2020.
Gunman killed in shootout near Israeli embassy in Jordan
A gunman was killed, and three policemen were injured in a shooting near the Israeli embassy in Jordan's capital early on Sunday, state media reported.
The gunman opened fire on a police patrol in the Rabiah neighborhood in Amman, and was shot dead after security forces engaged, according to the official Petra news agency.
"The Public Security Directorate announced that it dealt with an incident of gunfire at a patrol operating in the Rabiah area in the capital, Amman, at dawn on Sunday," Petra news agency said.
The injured officers are receiving treatment, and investigations are ongoing.
Authorities asked residents to remain indoors as the incident unfolded.
Witnesses reported heavy police and ambulance presence near the embassy. The area was cordoned off by police after gunshots were heard.
The area is a frequent site of anti-Israel demonstrations.
Jordan, home to many citizens of Palestinian origin, has seen large protests against the Gaza conflict.
ss/rmt,ab (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)