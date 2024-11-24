Middle East: Israel strike kills Lebanese soldier, army says

Skip next section EU's Borrell urges pressure on Israel, Hezbollah to push through cease-fire deal

EU's Borrell urges pressure on Israel, Hezbollah to push through cease-fire deal

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has called for pressure to be exerted on both the Israeli government and on Lebanon's Hezbollah to accept a US-brokered ceasefire proposal.

Speaking at a news conference in Beirut, Borrell also urged Lebanese leaders to pick a president to end the two-year power vacuum in the country, while also pledging €200 million ($208 million) in support for the national army.

Borrell has been one of the most vocal critics of Israel's operations in Gaza in response to the October 7 attacks.