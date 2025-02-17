Israel security Cabinet to discuss next phase of Gaza truce

Skip next section Drone strike kills Hamas military chief in Lebanon, says Israel

Israel's army says a drone strike in southern Lebanon has killed the head of Hamas' military operations in the country.

The Israeli military said it had targeted Mohammad Shaheen, accusing him of "recently planning terror attacks, directed and funded by Iran, from Lebanese territory against the citizens of the state of Israel."

The strike came one day before the deadline for Israel's complete withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

The original withdrawal deadline stipulated in a ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah was in late January. But Lebanon agreed to extend it to February 18 under pressure from Israel.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has urged sponsors of the deal to push Israel to withdraw its troops from southern Lebanon by Tuesday's deadline.

Both Israel and Lebanon have accused each other of violating the terms of the deal.