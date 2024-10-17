Middle East: Israel says war not over after Sinwar death

Skip next section Biden, Harris hopeful of an 'end' to the war in Gaza

President Joe Biden said in a written statement thatSinwar's death marked a "good day for Israel, for the United States, and for the world," comparing it to the feeling in the US after the killing of al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden.

Biden said he would soon speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders to congratulate them "and to discuss the pathway for bringing the hostages home to their families, and for ending this war once and for all."

With Sinwar's death, Biden said, "there is now the opportunity for a 'day after' in Gaza without Hamas in power, and for a political settlement that provides a better future for Israelis and Palestinians alike."

Vice President andDemocratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris said the killing of Hamas' top leader by Israel "gives us an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza.”

Speaking from a Wisconsin college campus where she was campaigning, Harris said the war "must end such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom and self-determination."

"It is time for the day after to begin," she said.