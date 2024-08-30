Middle East: Israel says it killed Hamas' Jenin commander

08/30/2024 August 30, 2024 Israel strikes Jenin, local Hamas leader 'eliminated'

The Israeli military said it struck the West Bank city of Jenin on the third day of heavy fighting in the occupied Palestinian territory.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had "struck a terrorist cell."

On X, formerly Twitter, the IDF said it had "eliminated" Wassem Hazem, the head of Hamas in Jenin, during an operation in the northern Samaria area.

The IDF said Hazem was identified alongside a terrorist cell in a vehicle in the area.

The Israeli military accused Hazem of being "involved in carrying out and directing shooting and bombing attacks, and continuously advanced terrorist activities in the Judea and Samaria area."

The IDF said that, shortly after the killing, one of its aircraft killed two Hamas fighters who it said were fleeing a vehicle they were traveling in, alongside Hazem.

So far, at least 19 people, nearly all militants, have been killed in Israel's raids in the West Bank, according to the Associated Press, which began late Tuesday.

The Palestinians see the raids as a widening of the war in Gaza.