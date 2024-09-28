Middle East: Israel says Hezbollah's Nasrallah 'eliminated'Published September 28, 2024last updated September 28, 2024
What you need to know
- Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is killed in Beirut strike, Israel's military says
- Hezbollah has yet to issue statement clarifying Nasrallah's fate
- Israel launches fresh wave of strikes on Beirut, Bekaa Valley
- Calls for a cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah continue amid a marked escalation in hostilities
These are the main headlines from the conflict in the Middle East on Saturday, September 28.
Hezbollah's Nasrallah killed at group's Dahiyeh headquarters: Israel
The Israeli military has said Hassan Nasrallah, the head of the Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah militia, was killed in a "precise" airstrike during a meeting of the group's leadership at its headquarters in Dahiyeh, south of Beirut.
A source close to Hezbollah told the AFP news agency that contact to Nasrallah had been lost since Friday night, when the strike took place, but the group has yet to confirm his death.
"Hassan Nasrallah is dead," Israeli military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani announced on X, formerly Twitter.
The 64-year-old Nasrallah, an Islamic cleric, led Hezbollah for more than three decades.
Israeli mobilizes reserve soldiers amid Lebanon tensions
The Israeli military says it has mobilized three reserve battalions as hostilities between Israel and Lebanon escalate.
"In accordance with the situational assessment, the IDF is calling up three reserve battalions for operational activities and to strengthen the defense in the Central Command," the military said. It provided no further details.
The Central Command's areas of operation includes the occupied West Bank.
Earlier this week, the military sent two battalions to northern Israel to train for a possible ground offensive into Lebanon to combat that country's Iran-backed Hezbollah militia, which has been carrying out attacks on Israel that it says are in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.
Israel for its part says it will keep fighting Hezbollah until its border with Lebanon is secured, and has carried out many strikes in the neigboring country, including some on Saturday in southern Beirut and east Lebanon's Bekaa Valley.
Israel launches new strikes on Bekaa Valley
Israeli warplanes are striking targets in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, according to military spokesman Avichay Adraee.
In a social media post in Arabic he said the Israeli Defense Forces were striking "terror" targets belonging to Hezbollah.
Meanwhile, sirens sounded again in northern Israel.
Hezbollah militants targeted kibbutz Kabri in northern Israel "with a salvo of Fadi-1 rockets," the group said in a statement.
Israel says 10 rockets detected in Upper Galilee
The Israel Defense Forces have detected some 10 rockets in the Upper Galilee area that crossed from Lebanon, it said on Saturday.
Some of the rockets were intercepted, the IDF said on X, formerly Twitter. Alerts were activated in the area.
The IDF did not say Hezbollah was behind the rockets' launch. However, it vowed to continue to "attack, damage and degrade" the group's military capabilities and infrastructure in Lebanon.
UK government urges British nationals to leave Lebanon
The British government has urged citizens to leave Lebanon immediately amid a sharp increase in hostilities.
"British nationals in Lebanon should leave now. You should take the next available flight. We are working to increase capacity and secure seats for British nationals to leave," The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said in a statement on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.
The FCDO advised nationals to register their presence on the department’s website in order to stay up to date with any developments.
The move comes after UK Defence Secretary John Healey warned that air strikes and rocket fire exchanged between Israel and Hezbollah present a "risk that this escalates into something that is much wider and much more serious."
Israel’s military says Hezbollah commanders killed in strikes in southern Lebanon
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had killed the commander of Hezbollah’s missile unit in southern Lebanon.
In a post on X, the IDF said that warplanes had killed Muhammad Ali Ismail along with his deputy Hossein Ahmed Ismail.
The IDF said that other Hezbollah commanders and members of the group "were eliminated."
The IDF said Muhammad Ali Ismail had been responsible for launching rockets toward Israel and had also launched surface-to-surface missiles targeting the central part of the country last Wednesday.
Hezbollah has not yet confirmed or denied Israel's announcement about the commanders.
Hezbollah denies storing weapons in buildings targeted by Israel
The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has denied that any weapons or arms depots were located in the "residential buildings" targeted by Israel earlier on the same day.
Israel conducted back-to-back airstrikes on the densely populated neighborhood of Dahiyeh in the south of the Lebanese capital, Beirut.
Announcing a new wave of airstrikes in the early hours of Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) repeated earlier claims that Hezbollah was storing weapons under residential buildings in the neighborhood.
Lebanon's official National News Agency reported 11 fresh Israeli strikes so far.
Israel continues air strikes on southern Beirut in overnight strikes
Israel's military continued waves of air strikes which it said were aimed atHezbollah targets in Lebanon throughout Friday night and into early Saturday.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was striking Hezbollah targets in southern Beirut, in particular the densely populated suburb of Dahiyeh.
The strikes on the area come after Israel told residents to evacuate as they struck missile launchers and weapons storage sites the IDF claimed was situated beneath civilian housing.
Friday saw Israel target the headquarters of Hezbollah in a large strike, which reportedly targeted the militant group's leader Hassan Nasrallah. There is currently no confirmation as to the fate of Nasrallah.
Lebanese authorities said that at least six people have been killed and 91 injured in the strike, adding that the toll was not final.
Overnight, the IDF said it had killed the commander of Hezbollah’s missile unit in southern Lebanon, whom it held responsible for launching rockets toward Israel. His deputy was also killed, the IDF added.
Hezbollah has not yet confirmed or denied Israel's announcement about the commanders.
The attacks mark a sharp escalation in nearly a year of conflict. Hezbollah has been launching missiles at Israel since the Hamas-led terror attack on October 7th last year, saying it supports Hamas and the Palestinians in Gaza.
Israel has rejected international calls for 21-day cease-fire, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing to continue hitting Hezbollah during an address before the United Nations.
kb/rmt (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)