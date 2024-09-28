Middle East: Israel says Hezbollah's Nasrallah 'eliminated'

09/28/2024 September 28, 2024 Hezbollah's Nasrallah killed at group's Dahiyeh headquarters: Israel

The Israeli military has said Hassan Nasrallah, the head of the Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah militia, was killed in a "precise" airstrike during a meeting of the group's leadership at its headquarters in Dahiyeh, south of Beirut.

A source close to Hezbollah told the AFP news agency that contact to Nasrallah had been lost since Friday night, when the strike took place, but the group has yet to confirm his death.

"Hassan Nasrallah is dead," Israeli military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani announced on X, formerly Twitter.

The 64-year-old Nasrallah, an Islamic cleric, led Hezbollah for more than three decades.