Middle East: Israel says Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar killed

Skip next section Australia calls for 'return of hostages', 'humanitarian support for civilians'

10/18/2024 October 18, 2024 Australia calls for 'return of hostages', 'humanitarian support for civilians'

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday joined the international community in renewing his call for return of the hostages taken by Hamas on October 7 2023 and kept in Gaza.

"He was an enemy of the Israeli people and an enemy of peace-loving people everywhere," Albanese said of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. "His death is a significant moment and can be a vital turning point in this devastating conflict."

He called for "urgent humanitarian support for civilians in Gaza and a cease-fire that will break the cycle of violence and put the region on the path to an enduring two state solution."

Meanwhile Australia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Penny Wong said, "His death must enable the end of the war."

Wong reiterated the nation's support for a two-state solution and called for an immediate cease-fire which would allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.