Middle East: Israel says Hamas exchanged 'unidentified body'

02/21/2025 February 21, 2025 Hamas asks Israel to return unidentified remains

The armed wing of Hamas hit back at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday after he accused the group of handing over the remains of an unidentified Gazan woman instead of an Israeli hostage.

Netanyahu said one of the four bodies handed over on Thursday was not Shiri Bibas, as had been agreed to under the terms of the ceasefire. He accused Hamas of violating the deal.

"We reject Netanyahu's threats, which serve only to manipulate Israeli public opinion," Hamas said.

The militant group claimed it had "demonstrated full compliance with the agreement in recent days and remains committed to all its terms."

Hamas said it would "conduct a thorough review" of the allegations and suggested that a mix-up of the remains may have occurred due to Israeli bombardment of the location where Bibas was being held, with Palestinians also present there.

It called on Israeli authorities to return the unidentified body that was handed over on Thursday.