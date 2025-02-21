Middle East: Israel says Hamas exchanged 'unidentified body'Published February 21, 2025last updated February 21, 2025
What you need to know
- The Israeli military said one of the four bodies exchanged on Thursday could not be identified as a hostage
- Hamas militants said the remains of Israeli hostage Shiri Bibas were mixed with other human remains
- Leaders from the Gulf states plus Egypt and Jordan will meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss a plan to rebuild Gaza
Here are the latest developments in Israel, Gaza and the wider Middle East on Friday, February 21:
Hamas asks Israel to return unidentified remains
The armed wing of Hamas hit back at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday after he accused the group of handing over the remains of an unidentified Gazan woman instead of an Israeli hostage.
Netanyahu said one of the four bodies handed over on Thursday was not Shiri Bibas, as had been agreed to under the terms of the ceasefire. He accused Hamas of violating the deal.
"We reject Netanyahu's threats, which serve only to manipulate Israeli public opinion," Hamas said.
The militant group claimed it had "demonstrated full compliance with the agreement in recent days and remains committed to all its terms."
Hamas said it would "conduct a thorough review" of the allegations and suggested that a mix-up of the remains may have occurred due to Israeli bombardment of the location where Bibas was being held, with Palestinians also present there.
It called on Israeli authorities to return the unidentified body that was handed over on Thursday.
Hamas to release 6 more hostages on Saturday
The armed wing of Hamas said it would release six more Israeli hostages on Saturday as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal.
It named the hostages as Eliya Cohen, Omer Shem Tov, Tal Shoham, Omer Wenkert, Hisham
al-Sayed and Avera Mengistu.
The last two, al-Sayed and Mengistu, are civilians who entered Gaza a decade ago and have been held there since.
Hamas says Shiri Bibas remains mixed with others
The Reuters news agency reports that Hamas militants stated the remains of Israeli hostage Shiri Bibas appear to have been mixed with other human remains.
Israel's military earlier said one of the hostages' bodies returned from Gaza on Thursday was not that of Shiri Bibas as promised.
Israeli hostage forum 'devastated' after remains of Shiri Bibas not confirmed
An Israeli organization advocating for the release of hostages from Gaza said it was "horrified" that one of the four bodies Hamas released on Thursday was not Shiri Bibas as expected.
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement on social media that three of the bodies had been identified, but not the fourth.
"With profound sorrow and unbearable pain, we have received confirmation of the brutal murder of Oded Lifshitz, Ariel Bibas, and Kfir Bibas at the hands of their Hamas captors. Their remains were returned to Israel yesterday for burial in our homeland," the group said.
"We are horrified and devastated by the news that their mother, Shiri, was not returned — despite the agreement and our desperate hopes."
Netanyahu accuses Hamas of violating ceasefire
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday morning accused Hamas of committing a "cruel and evil" violation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement by not returning the remains of hostage Shiri Bibas as agreed.
The Israeli military earlier said it could not identify the body that Hamas claimed was Bibas during a hostage handover on Thursday. The three other bodies were able to be identified.
"We will act with determination to bring Shiri home along with all our hostages, both living and dead, and ensure Hamas pays the full price for this cruel and evil violation of the agreement," he said in a video statement on social media.
IDF says the remains of hostage Shiri Bibas not returned
The Israeli military said on Friday that one of the four bodies returned from Gaza is not Shiri Bibas, as Hamas militants claimed.
Hamas, which Israel, the United States, the European Union and others consider a terrorist organization, had returned four bodies on Thursday as part of a ceasefire deal.
"During the identification process, it was determined that the additional body received is not that of Shiri Bibas, and no match was found for any other hostage," the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.
"This is an anonymous, unidentified body."
"This is a violation of utmost severity by the Hamas terrorist organization, which is obligated under the agreement to return four deceased hostages," the statement continued.
"We demand that Hamas return Shiri home with all our hostages."
The bodies of Babas' two sons were also returned. Hamas claimed that the three Bibas family members were killed in Israeli airstrikes during the early months of the war, but Israel has not confirmed this.
The father, Yarden, was released alive by Hamas earlier in the month.
Saudi Arabia to host summit on Gaza reconstruction
Saudi Arabia will host "an informal brotherly gathering" of Gulf leaders on Friday, the country's state-run media said, reportedly to devise a reconstruction plan for Gaza that counters US President Donald Trump's plan to "take over" the territory.
The summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's capital, will include leaders from the Gulf Cooperation Council as well as Egypt and Jordan.
A source close to the Saudi government told the AFP news agency that the leaders were set to discuss "a version of the Egyptian plan."
Egypt has staunchly opposed Trump's plan to expel some 2 million Palestinians from Gaza, considering it a violation of Palestinian sovereignty.