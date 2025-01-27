Middle East: Israel says 6 hostages to be released

01/27/2025 January 27, 2025 White House: Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal extended to February 18

US officials said Sunday that a deal between Lebanon and Israel had been extended until February 18.

"The arrangement between Lebanon and Israel, monitored by the United States, will continue to be in effect until February 18, 2025," the White House said in a brief statement.

In response, Lebanon confirmed it will continue to adhere to the ceasefire agreement with Israel until the agreed date, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said in a statement early Monday.

Israel made clear in recent days it had no intention to meet the previous deadline to withdraw troops from southern Lebanon, saying Lebanon had not yet fully implemented conditions.

Tensions had once again been rising. On Sunday, Israeli forces killed 22 people, including six women, as they returned to their villages, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.

In November last year, Israel and Iran-backed militia Hezbollah agreed on a 60-day ceasefire, which ended Sunday.

Hezbollah, which is also a Lebanese political party, is deemed a terror organization by the US, Germany and several Sunni Arab states. The EU lists only Hezbollah's armed wing as a terror group.