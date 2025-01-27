  1. Skip to content
Middle East: Israel says 6 hostages to be released

Published January 27, 2025last updated January 27, 2025

Netanyahu confirmed that Hamas would free another six hostages in the coming week. Meanwhile, a ceasefire deal between Lebanon and Israel has been extended until February 18. DW has the latest.

A pullover with a photo of Arbel Yehud, calling for her release from Hamas
Yehud, who holds both Israeli and German citizenship, was taken hostage by Hamas in the October 7 terror attacks on IsraelImage: Sarah Hofmann/DW
What you need to know

  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Hamas will release Arbel Yehud and two other hostages on Thursday along with three additional hostages on Saturday.
  • A deal between Lebanon and Israel has been extended until February 18.

  • Arab League says Palestinian displacement would be 'ethnic cleansing' after Trump's Gaza comments

Here's a look at headlines on Israel, Gaza, Lebanon and the wider Middle East on Monday, January 27, 2025.

January 27, 2025

White House: Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal extended to February 18

US officials said Sunday that a deal between Lebanon and Israel had been extended until February 18.

"The arrangement between Lebanon and Israel, monitored by the United States, will continue to be in effect until February 18, 2025," the White House said in a brief statement.

In response, Lebanon confirmed it will continue to adhere to the ceasefire agreement with Israel until the agreed date, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said in a statement early Monday.

Lebanon-Israel conflict stokes sectarian tensions

Israel made clear in recent days it had no intention to meet the previous deadline to withdraw troops from southern Lebanon, saying Lebanon had not yet fully implemented conditions.

Tensions had once again been rising. On Sunday, Israeli forces killed 22 people, including six women, as they returned to their villages, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.

In November last year, Israel and Iran-backed militia Hezbollah agreed on a 60-day ceasefire, which ended Sunday.

Hezbollah, which is also a Lebanese political party, is deemed a terror organization by the US, Germany and several Sunni Arab states. The EU lists only Hezbollah's armed wing as a terror group.   

January 27, 2025

Israel says 6 hostages to be released, Palestinians allowed to return to northern Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday confirmed that another six hostages would be released by Hamas in the coming week.

Three hostages — civilian Arbel Yehud who is also a German citizen, soldier Agam Berger and another hostage — will be released on Thursday.

"Three additional hostages will be released this Saturday," Netanyahu's office said in a statement. 

In return, Israel will allow displaced Palestinians to cross into northern Gaza starting Monday.

Release, reunions and delays amid ceasefire's 2nd weekend

This means that around 650,000 Palestinians in central and southern Gaza would be allowed to return to their homes in the north, which has been massively destroyed amid the Israel-Hamas war.

