Middle East: Israel officially cuts ties with UNWRA

11/04/2024 November 4, 2024 Two Iranian guards killed in helicopter crash

Two Iranian Revolutionary Guards were killed in a helicopter crash during an operation in Iran's southeast, state media reported.

According to the IRNA news agency, the crash took place in Sirkan, a city located in the Sistan-Balochistan province, where Iran's armed forces have been mounting an operation since the killing of 10 police officers by Sunni Muslim militants.

Helicopter accidents are rare in Iran, but former President Ebrahim Raisi was killed when his helicopter crashed into a mountainside in May, triggering snap elections in the country.

