Middle East: Israel officially cuts ties with UNWRA

Published November 4, 2024last updated November 4, 2024

The country officially told the UN it is cutting ties with Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA, resulting in international criticism. Meanwhile, Hezbollah launched more rockets at Israel. DW has the latest

A truck belonging to UNRWA, the UN aid agency for Palestinians at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt
Israel said it will stop its cooperation with UNRWA in ninety daysImage: Gehad Hamdy/picture alliance/dpa
What you need to know

  • Israel officially told UN it is cutting ties with UNRWA
  • Hezbollah launches rockets at Israeli city of Safed 
  • Two Iran guards killed in helicopter crash
November 4, 2024

Two Iranian guards killed in helicopter crash

Two Iranian Revolutionary Guards were killed in a helicopter crash during an operation in Iran's southeast, state media reported.

According to the IRNA news agency, the crash took place in Sirkan, a city located in the Sistan-Balochistan province, where Iran's armed forces have been mounting an operation since the killing of 10 police officers by Sunni Muslim militants.

Helicopter accidents are rare in Iran, but former President Ebrahim Raisi was killed when his helicopter crashed into a mountainside in May, triggering snap elections in the country.  
 

November 4, 2024

Hezbollah shoots 'rocket salvo' at Israeli city

Islamist militia Hezbollahsaid it launched a "big rocket salvo" attack at the Israeli city of Safed, the group said in a statement.

This is the latest development in more than a month of escalation between the Iran-backed group and Israel. Israel has been conducting strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon, with Lebanon now witnessing a humanitarian crisis amid the hostilities

Hezbollah joined the attacks against Israel a day after Hamas’ October 7 attacks, with the situation escalating several weeks ago, and with US-brokered cease-fire negotiations between Israel and Lebanontaking place. 

November 4, 2024

Israel officially cuts ties with UN's Palestinian refugee agency

Israelhas officially informed the UN it is cutting ties with the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), the main UN agency helping Palestinians in the Middle East, including in Gaza.

The country blames the UN agency for not thoroughly looking into its own employees taking part in the October 7 Hamas terror attacks on Israel.

"Despite the overwhelming evidence we submitted to the UN that substantiate Hamas' infiltration of UNRWA, the UN did nothing to rectify the situation," Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon posted on his official X account.

"The State of Israel will continue to cooperate with humanitarian organizations but not with organizations that promote terrorism against us."

UNRWA said in response that Israel's decision could cause the "collapse" of the humanitarian aid efforts in Gaza.

On October 28, the Israeli parliament voted to ban UNRWA, causing international criticism due to the human rights situation in Gaza.

ft/wd (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa) 

