Middle East: Israel launches ground operations in Lebanon

Middle East: Israel launches ground operations in LebanonPublished October 1, 2024last updated October 1, 2024
What you need to know
- Israel's military has confirmed the launching of 'limited' ground raids in southern Lebanon
- Large explosions were heard over Beirut after Israeli authorities warned residents of three districts to evacuate
Here are the main headlines from the Israel-Lebanon escalation, Gaza, Yemen and other parts of the Middle East on Tuesday, October 1:
Syria reports 'hostile targets' over Damascus
Syrian state media said air defenses had intercepted "hostile targets" in the vicinity of the capital, Damascus, overnight.
"Our air defense systems are intercepting hostile targets in the Damascus area," the SANA news agency said after reporting explosions over the city.
Syrian state media typically uses the phrase "hostile targets" to refer to Israeli strikes.
Explosions over Beirut after IDF tells residents to evacuate
A number of large explosions were seen over Beirut overnight.
Security sources told news agencies Reuters and AFP that they were Israeli airstrikes.
"Six or seven Israeli strikes hit the southern Beirut suburbs," one Lebanese official told AFP, requesting anonymity.
The blasts came shortly after the Israel Defense Forces told residents of three districts in Beirut to evacuate.
"You are located near interests and facilities belonging to the terrorist Hezbollah group and therefore the IDF will act against them forcefully," Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a video posted on social media.
Israeli military announces ground raids in Lebanon
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced early on Tuesday morning that they had begun ground raids in southern Lebanon.
"The IDF began limited, localized, and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon," the Israeli military said.
"These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel."
It added that the raids, known as Operation Northern Arrows, would continue in parallel to the war against Hamas in Gaza.
The announcement comes after weeks of Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon that have killed large numbers of Hezbollah leaders.
Many international backers of Israel had warned against a ground incursion into Lebanon, calling instead for a 21-day cease-fire.
zc/ab (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)