Middle East: Israel launches ground operations in Lebanon

10/01/2024 October 1, 2024 Syria reports 'hostile targets' over Damascus

Syrian state media said air defenses had intercepted "hostile targets" in the vicinity of the capital, Damascus, overnight.

"Our air defense systems are intercepting hostile targets in the Damascus area," the SANA news agency said after reporting explosions over the city.

Syrian state media typically uses the phrase "hostile targets" to refer to Israeli strikes.