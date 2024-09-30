Middle East: Israel launches ground operations in Lebanon

Skip next section Rockets fired at US facility near Baghdad airport

Rockets were fired at a military base in Baghdad housing US troops in the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to reports.

Multiple Iraqi security sources told the Associated Press, Reuters and AFP that three rockets were fired during the incident.

No casualties were reported.

"The Victory Base at Baghdad Airport was targeted with three rockets, two of which were shot down by the base's special defenses, while the third fell near the headquarters of the Counter Terrorism Service Command," a security source told AFP, requesting anonymity.

Since the outbreak of war in Gaza on October 7, militant factions have targeted bases in Iraq and Syria housing US troops over Washington's military support for Israel.