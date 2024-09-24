Middle East: Israel launches 'extensive' strikes in Lebanon

Skip next section 'Unfortunately, others will pay' for Hezbollah's attacks: Benny Gantz

Former Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Hezbollah and its allies were to blame for the recent escalation in Lebanon.

"Everybody looks at Israel and expects it to solve this problem. Well, Israel didn't start this problem — it's Hamas who did [and] it's Hezbollah who joined Hamas," Gantz said in response to a question from DW correspondent Tania Krämer in the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Bialik.

He said that the day before the Hamas attacks on October 7, the region was "peaceful."

"On October 6, 20,000 Palestinian workers were working in Israel. Children of Gaza were treated in Israeli hospitals," Gantz said. "They started this horrific offensive on October 7. Hezbollah joined them."

"We have no choice but to defend ourselves," he said, acknowledging that Israel is stronger than its enemies, "but it doesn't mean we are not right. We are right. Our cause is right."

He added that Hezbollah is serving Iranian interests and "if Hezbollah wants to destabilize this area" then it will pay, but "the government of Lebanon, unfortunately will pay as well."

"Unfortunately, the others will pay for it … but it seems like we have no choice," Gantz said.