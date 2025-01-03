Middle East: Israel intercepts missile from Yemen

Skip next section Renewed ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas in Qatar

01/03/2025 January 3, 2025 Renewed ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas in Qatar

Hamas has stated that it needs a pause in fighting to ascertain the whereabouts and health condition of the hostages (FILE: November 5, 2023) Image: Mohammed Alaswad/AP

Negotiators from Israel and Hamas are set to meet in Qatar on Friday for renewed ceasefire and hostage exchange discussions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he had authorized a delegation to attend the talks.

Israeli media said the delegation, comprising of members of the Mossad intelligence agency, the Shin Bet internal security agency and the military, would depart on Friday.

Hamas, which is regarded as a terrorist organization by the US, the EU and Israel, among others, has also confirmed its participation.

"The chances are good that the negotiations will be successful this time," senior Hamas official Mussa Abu Marsuk told Qatari media.

Qatar, along with the United States and Egypt, are mediating a truce, with no direct communication between the two parties.

Among the major obstacles is Israel's demands a list of living hostages, while Hamas seeks a pause in fighting to assess their conditions.

Hamas also insists on ending the war in Gaza, something Israel has rejected, especially with hostages still in captivity.

During the October 7 terror attacks on Israel, Hamas took 251 hostages. Nine-six hostages still remain in Gaza, with the Israeli military having said 34 of them are dead.