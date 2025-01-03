Middle East: Israel intercepts missile from Yemen

Middle East: Israel intercepts missile from YemenJanuary 3, 2025
Here's a look at the latest in Israel, Gaza and the wider Middle East on Friday, January 3, 2025.
Negotiators from Israel and Hamas are set to meet in Qatar on Friday for renewed ceasefire and hostage exchange discussions.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he had authorized a delegation to attend the talks.
Israeli media said the delegation, comprising of members of the Mossad intelligence agency, the Shin Bet internal security agency and the military, would depart on Friday.
Hamas, which is regarded as a terrorist organization by the US, the EU and Israel, among others, has also confirmed its participation.
"The chances are good that the negotiations will be successful this time," senior Hamas official Mussa Abu Marsuk told Qatari media.
Qatar, along with the United States and Egypt, are mediating a truce, with no direct communication between the two parties.
Among the major obstacles is Israel's demands a list of living hostages, while Hamas seeks a pause in fighting to assess their conditions.
Hamas also insists on ending the war in Gaza, something Israel has rejected, especially with hostages still in captivity.
During the October 7 terror attacks on Israel, Hamas took 251 hostages. Nine-six hostages still remain in Gaza, with the Israeli military having said 34 of them are dead.
Israeli airstrikes target Syrian military facilities near Aleppo, monitor says
Israeli warplanes struck defense and research facilities near Aleppo in Syria late Thursday, a monitor group said on Friday.
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, massive explosions were reported in the al-Safira town south of Aleppo. There was no immediate information on casualties.
The observatory said that "at least seven massive explosions were heard, resulting from an Israeli airstrike on defense factories...south of Aleppo."
Local residents said the powerful strikes shook the ground and "turned the night into day," according to news agency AFP.
This appears to have been among some 498 airstrikes by carried out by Israel since the fall of former Syrian leader Bashar Assad on December 8, according to the observatory.
While Israel has not commented on the latest strike, its previous targets have included airports, radar systems, weapons depots, and scientific research centers across Syria, meant to keep advanced weaponry from falling into hostile hands.
Baerbock in Syria for talks with new government
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Damascus on Friday for discussions with Syria's newly formed rebel-led government.
Baerbock said in a statement before her departure that her visit is a message to the Syrians that "a new political chapter between Europe and Syria, and between Germany and Syria, is within reach."
Last month, rebel factions, led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) forced former President Bashar al-Assad to flee to Russia, triggering a dramatic shift in Syria's political landscape.
HTS leader Ahmad al-Sharaa now heads Syria's transitional government.
Israel intercepts missile from Yemen
A missile launched from Yemen crossed into Israeli territory early Friday where it was intercepted, Israel's military said.
The military announced the successful interception in a statement on Telegram.
Missile shrapnel fell in Modi'in in central Israel, although there were no immediate injuries or damage reported, the military said.
The attack triggered air raid sirens in central and southern regions, including Jerusalem.
Emergency services treated several people for panic attacks as residents rushed to shelters following the 4:30 am attack.
Some hours later, Israel also said it had intercepted a drone that came from Yemen.
Claiming solidarity with Palestinians amid the war in Gaza, the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen have intensified missile and drone strikes on Israel, as well as attacks on vessels in the Red Sea shipping corridor.
The latest escalation comes amid Israeli airstrikes targeting Yemen, including Sanaa International Airport.
