Middle East: Israel-Hezbollah truce deal heads to Cabinet

Skip next section Netanyahu to present Hezbollah cease-fire deal to Israeli Cabinet

11/26/2024 November 26, 2024 Netanyahu to present Hezbollah cease-fire deal to Israeli Cabinet

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is asking Israel's cabinet to approve a cease-fire deal to stop fighting against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

He made the announcement on Tuesday after meeting with his security cabinet.

It could end the current fighting that has dragged on for over a year and intensified in September.

It led to thousands of deaths in Lebanon and nearly 100 Israeli civilians and soldiers killed.

Nearly 60,000 people in Israel and 1 million in Lebanon have had to flee their homes.

Netanyahu said a Lebanon truce will allow Israel to "focus on Iranian threat" but warned tough action will be taken against Hezbollah in the event of violations.

Iran-backed Hezbollah, considered a terror group by some countries, including the US and Germany, began attacking Israel on October 8, 2023, a day after the Hamas-led terror attack on southern Israel.

Israel stepped up its bombing campaign in September and mounted a ground operation.