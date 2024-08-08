Middle East: Israel, Hamas urged to resume cease-fire talks

Skip next section US, Egypt, Qatar urge Israel and Hamas to resume cease-fire talks

The leaders of the United States, Qatar and Egypt have urged Israel and Hamas to resume negotiations in either Doha or Cairo next week to talk over differences regarding a potential cease-fire and hostage-release deal.

In a joint statement, the three mediators invited the warring parties to resume talks on August 15, saying a framework agreement was "now on the table, with only the details of implementation missing."

"There is no further time to waste nor excuses from any party for further delay," said the statement, which was signed by US President Joe Biden, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

"It is the time to conclude a cease-fire agreement and release hostages and prisoners," the statement added.

Israel estimates that around 130 hostages are still in Hamas captivity.

Israel, Germany, the European Union, the US and others classify Hamas as a terrorist organization.