Middle East: Israel delays release of Palestinian prisoners

02/23/2025 February 23, 2025 Israel says it will delay release of Palestinian prisoners

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it will delay the release of the next group of Palestinian prisoners who were due for release on Saturday.

As per the first round of the Gaza ceasefire deal, Hamas is supposed to release groups of hostages from Gazain exchange for Palestinian prisoners and detainees held by Israel.

Netanyahu's office said the release of Palestinian prisoners is postponed "until the release of the next hostages is guaranteed, and without the humiliating ceremonies."

Hamas has paraded Israeli hostages in Gaza to Palestinian onlookers several times before handing them to the Red Cross, with the Red Cross then bringing the Israelis back to Israel. The ceremony has been condemned in Israel and by the UN.

Hamas earlier in the day released six Israeli hostages. Israel was supposed to release 620 Palestinian prisoners in exchange, but they were never released.

The delay of the Palestinian prisoners' release could endanger the fragile ceasefire between the two sides.