Middle East: Israel delays release of Palestinian prisoners

Chen Kugel, the head of the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute in Tel Aviv, provided information regarding the deaths of Israeli hostages Shiri Bibas and her two young children, Ariel and Kfir.

"We have identified the remains of Shiri Bibas, two days after identifying her children, Ariel and Kfir. Our examination found no evidence of injuries caused by [a] bombing," Kugel said in video remarks.

Shiri Bibas, along with Ariel and Kfir, were taken hostage in the October 7 terror attacks by on Israel. Hamas has claimed that they were killed by an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military has said Ariel and Kfir Bibas "were murdered by terrorists in cold blood." The Bibas family has also said that Shiri, Ariel and Kfir were murdered, but asked that the manner of the death not be shared publicly.

Yarden Bibas is the husband of Shiri and the father of Ariel and Kfir. He was kidnapped separately from his family members and later released alive during the first round of the Gaza ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.