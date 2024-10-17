Middle East: Israel checking if Hamas leader Sinwar is dead

10/17/2024 October 17, 2024 Iranian foreign minister in Egypt to discuss regional tensions

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made a rare visit to Egypt as part of a multi-country tour of the region Image: Egyptian Presidency Media Office/AP/picture alliance

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sissi and other officials in Cairo for talks on de-escalating the conflicts in the Middle East, according to an Egyptian statement.

It is the first visit by an Iranian foreign minister to Egypt in almost 12 years.

The statement from El-Sissi's office said the pair discussed "the need to stop regional escalation" and "intensifying efforts toward cease-fires in Gaza and Lebanon," where Israel is at war with the Iran-backed militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah.

There have been fears the conflict could expand even further after Israel vowed to retaliate for a barrage of missiles fired by Iran earlier in October.

Egypt has repeatedly called for a cease-fire and has been a key mediator between Israel and Hamas.