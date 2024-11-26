Middle East: Israel cabinet to discuss Lebanon cease-fire

Skip next section Israel has 'no excuse' not to implement Lebanon cease-fire — Borrell

11/26/2024 November 26, 2024 Israel has 'no excuse' not to implement Lebanon cease-fire — Borrell

EU top diplomat Josep Borrell has urged Israel to approve a US-mediated proposal for a cease-fire deal with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"There is not an excuse for not implementing a cease-fire ... No more excuses. No more additional requests. Stop this fighting. Stop killing people," Borrell said.

The EU's foreign policy chief stressed that the deal "gives Israel all the security commitments they were asking for."

Borrell said that Lebanon had asked for France to be included in the deal's implementation committee, but Israel expressed misgivings about the idea.

Referring to the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Borrell called for European countries to fulfill their obligations under international law.

"You cannot approve of the court when it goes against [Russian President Vladimir Putin] and oppose it when it goes against Netanyahu," he said.

Last week, the ICC issued warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant, as well as the Hamas leader Mohammed Deif, for alleged war crimes in Gaza.

In March 2023, the court issued warrants against Putin and children's rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova over allegations of unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children.