Middle East: Israel cabinet to discuss Lebanon cease-fire

Middle East: Israel cabinet to discuss Lebanon cease-firePublished November 26, 2024last updated November 26, 2024
What you need to know
- Israeli war cabinet expected to meet to discuss Lebanon cease-fire
- EU top diplomat Josep Borell calls for Israel to back proposed cease-fire deal
Here are the latest developments in the crisis in Israel, Lebanon, Gaza and other parts of the Middle East on Tuesday, November 26:
IDF calls for evacuation of parts of southern Beirut
Israel's military has issued a new evacuation message for the southern suburbs of Lebanon's capital, Beirut.
In a post on the platform X, the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) Arabic language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, published maps showing several buildings and called on civilians nearby to evacuate.
Adraee told residents to maintain a distance of 500 meters (1640 feet) from the sites, saying that they were "near Hezbollah facilities and interests."
Israel has 'no excuse' not to implement Lebanon cease-fire — Borrell
EU top diplomat Josep Borrell has urged Israel to approve a US-mediated proposal for a cease-fire deal with Hezbollah in Lebanon.
"There is not an excuse for not implementing a cease-fire ... No more excuses. No more additional requests. Stop this fighting. Stop killing people," Borrell said.
The EU's foreign policy chief stressed that the deal "gives Israel all the security commitments they were asking for."
Borrell said that Lebanon had asked for France to be included in the deal's implementation committee, but Israel expressed misgivings about the idea.
Referring to the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Borrell called for European countries to fulfill their obligations under international law.
"You cannot approve of the court when it goes against [Russian President Vladimir Putin] and oppose it when it goes against Netanyahu," he said.
Last week, the ICC issued warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant, as well as the Hamas leader Mohammed Deif, for alleged war crimes in Gaza.
In March 2023, the court issued warrants against Putin and children's rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova over allegations of unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children.
Israeli cabinet to discuss Lebanon cease-fire proposal
Israel's war cabinet was due to meet on Tuesday to vote on a proposed cease-fire deal with Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group.
US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said talks were progressing.
"We believe we've reached this point where we're close," he said, adding "we're not there yet."
Meanwhile, the Reuters news agency cited Lebanon's deputy parliament speaker, Elias Bou Saab, as saying that the agreement had already been approved by Lebanon's government and that there were "no serious obstacles" towards its implementation.
Hezbollah's political wing is part of Lebanon's governing coalition, and the group has endorsed parliament speaker Nabih Berri to negotiate with Israel.
US news outlet Axios reported that Israeli forces would withdraw from Lebanon under the draft agreement, with Lebanese forces deploying near the border and Hezbollah moving heavy weapons north of the Litani River.
The proposal includes a provision under which Israel would reserve the right to act should Hezbollah violate its obligations.
The Litani River lies around 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) to the north of the Israeli-Lebanese border. Israel has repeatedly called for Hezbollah to withdraw from areas south of the waterway, citing the terms of a UN resolution that put an end to the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.
News of the planned cabinet meeting came as Israel's military carried out a wave of airstrikes on Monday. Lebanon's Health Ministry said that at least 31 people were killed in the attacks.
Meanwhile, months of negotiations between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, mediated by the US, Egypt and Qatar, have failed to produce a deal for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.
Earlier this month, Qatar said it had suspended its mediation efforts and that they would only resume once "the parties show their willingness and seriouness to end the brutal war."
sdi/nm (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)