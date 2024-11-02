  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Middle EastUS election Ukraine
Live
ConflictsMiddle East

Middle East: Iran warns of 'crushing response' to Israel, US

November 2, 2024

Iran's supreme leader has threatened Israel and the US with dire consequences for their actions against Tehran. Meanwhile, Israel claims to have killed two Hezbollah commanders. DW has more.

https://p.dw.com/p/4mVqG
Ali Khamenei, turbaned, bearded man with raised arm
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has voice more threats against Israel and the USImage: Iranian Supreme Leader's Office/Zuma Press/dpa/picture alliance
Skip next section What you need to know

What you need to know

  • Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei threatens a "crushing response" to Israeli and US attacks
  • The Israeli army says it has killed two commanders of the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia
  • Rockets from Lebanon have injured several people in Israel
  • Lebanon says 52 people were killed in Israeli strikes in the Baalbek region on Friday

Here are the main developments regarding Iran, Israel, Lebanon, Gaza and the wider Middle East region on Saturday, November 2:

Skip next section Israeli strikes kill 52 in east Lebanon: Lebanese Health Ministry
November 2, 2024

Israeli strikes kill 52 in east Lebanon: Lebanese Health Ministry

More than 50 people in eastern Lebanon were killed in Israeli strikes on Friday, the Lebanese Health Ministry said, as Israel continues its offensive against the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement.

It said 72 other people were injured in the strikes in 14 different areas in the province of Baalbek-Hermel.

The highest death toll of 12 was recorded in the town of Amhaz.

https://p.dw.com/p/4mVtV
Skip next section 11 injured in Israel by missile launched from Lebanon: Israeli rescue service
November 2, 2024

11 injured in Israel by missile launched from Lebanon: Israeli rescue service

Policeman standing next to wrecked cars
The attack in Tira caused considerable material damageImage: Ariel Schalit/AP Photo/picture alliance

Eleven people were injured on Saturday when a rocket fired from Lebanon hit a building in the central Israeli town of Tira, the Magen David Adom rescue service said.

It said the wounded had been struck by shrapnel from the projectile.

The Israeli military said altogether three rockets were fired from Lebanon toward central Israel on Saturday morning, with some intercepted.

The Iranian-backed Shiite militia Hezbollah has been striking northern Israel almost daily since Israel began its retaliatory offensive in the Gaza Strip for the Hamas-led terror attacks on October 7, 2023, in which some 1,200 Israelis were killed.

On Thursday, seven people were killed after rockets launched from Lebanon hit northern Israel.

Israel has now begun a ground offensive against the militia after initially responding with airstrikes to the Hezbollah attacks.

https://p.dw.com/p/4mVs3
Skip next section Hezbollah commanders killed: IDF
November 2, 2024

Hezbollah commanders killed: IDF

The Israeli military has said its forces have "eliminated" two commanders of the Lebanese Iran-backed Hezbollah militia.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the two commanders, Mousa Izz al-Din and Hassan Majid Daib, had been behind the launch of more than 400 projectiles at Israel over the past month, including an attack on the Haifa Bay area on Thursday.

The IDF said the commanders were killed during Israeli strikes in the Tyre region of Lebanon on Friday.

Hezbollah is an Iran-backed political party and militia in Lebanon. Some countries, including the US and Germany, have classified Hezbollah as a terror group while the EU considers only Hezbollah's armed wing to be a terror group.

Initially an overspill from the Gaza conflict, months of trading fire across the joint border between Israel and Lebanon, where Hezbollah is based, escalated into a full conflict in late September.

https://p.dw.com/p/4mVrZ
Skip next section Iran's supreme leader threatens Israel, US once more
November 2, 2024

Iran's supreme leader threatens Israel, US once more

Ali Khamenei, turbaned man speaking at microphones
Khamenei has been Iran's supreme leader since 1989Image: Arne Immanuel Bänsch/dpa/picture alliance

The supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday once more threatened Israel and the United States with dire consequences for their hostile actions toward Tehran

"The enemies, whether the Zionist regime or America, will certainly receive a crushing response to what they are doing to Iran and the Iranian nation and to the resistance front," Khamenei, 85, said at an event in Tehran.

"Resistance front" appears to refer to an alliance of Islamist militant groups that support Iran, which include the Lebanese Hezbollah militia and the Palestinian Hamas group.

Khamenei's comments came as Israel braces for possible retaliation for airstrikes it carried out in Iran a week ago.

There have been contradictory statements from Iran about whether its military would respond to the Israeli attacks, which in their turn were described as retaliation for an Iranian missile attack in early October.

tj/kb (Ap, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

https://p.dw.com/p/4mVrT