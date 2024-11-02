Middle East: Iran warns of 'crushing response' to Israel, US

Middle East: Iran warns of 'crushing response' to Israel, USNovember 2, 2024
What you need to know
- Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei threatens a "crushing response" to Israeli and US attacks
- The Israeli army says it has killed two commanders of the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia
- Rockets from Lebanon have injured several people in Israel
- Lebanon says 52 people were killed in Israeli strikes in the Baalbek region on Friday
Here are the main developments regarding Iran, Israel, Lebanon, Gaza and the wider Middle East region on Saturday, November 2:
Israeli strikes kill 52 in east Lebanon: Lebanese Health Ministry
More than 50 people in eastern Lebanon were killed in Israeli strikes on Friday, the Lebanese Health Ministry said, as Israel continues its offensive against the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement.
It said 72 other people were injured in the strikes in 14 different areas in the province of Baalbek-Hermel.
The highest death toll of 12 was recorded in the town of Amhaz.
11 injured in Israel by missile launched from Lebanon: Israeli rescue service
Eleven people were injured on Saturday when a rocket fired from Lebanon hit a building in the central Israeli town of Tira, the Magen David Adom rescue service said.
It said the wounded had been struck by shrapnel from the projectile.
The Israeli military said altogether three rockets were fired from Lebanon toward central Israel on Saturday morning, with some intercepted.
The Iranian-backed Shiite militia Hezbollah has been striking northern Israel almost daily since Israel began its retaliatory offensive in the Gaza Strip for the Hamas-led terror attacks on October 7, 2023, in which some 1,200 Israelis were killed.
On Thursday, seven people were killed after rockets launched from Lebanon hit northern Israel.
Israel has now begun a ground offensive against the militia after initially responding with airstrikes to the Hezbollah attacks.
Hezbollah commanders killed: IDF
The Israeli military has said its forces have "eliminated" two commanders of the Lebanese Iran-backed Hezbollah militia.
Writing on X, formerly Twitter, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the two commanders, Mousa Izz al-Din and Hassan Majid Daib, had been behind the launch of more than 400 projectiles at Israel over the past month, including an attack on the Haifa Bay area on Thursday.
The IDF said the commanders were killed during Israeli strikes in the Tyre region of Lebanon on Friday.
Hezbollah is an Iran-backed political party and militia in Lebanon. Some countries, including the US and Germany, have classified Hezbollah as a terror group while the EU considers only Hezbollah's armed wing to be a terror group.
Initially an overspill from the Gaza conflict, months of trading fire across the joint border between Israel and Lebanon, where Hezbollah is based, escalated into a full conflict in late September.
Iran's supreme leader threatens Israel, US once more
The supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday once more threatened Israel and the United States with dire consequences for their hostile actions toward Tehran
"The enemies, whether the Zionist regime or America, will certainly receive a crushing response to what they are doing to Iran and the Iranian nation and to the resistance front," Khamenei, 85, said at an event in Tehran.
"Resistance front" appears to refer to an alliance of Islamist militant groups that support Iran, which include the Lebanese Hezbollah militia and the Palestinian Hamas group.
Khamenei's comments came as Israel braces for possible retaliation for airstrikes it carried out in Iran a week ago.
There have been contradictory statements from Iran about whether its military would respond to the Israeli attacks, which in their turn were described as retaliation for an Iranian missile attack in early October.
tj/kb (Ap, AFP, dpa, Reuters)