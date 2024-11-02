Middle East: Iran warns of 'crushing response' to Israel, US

11/02/2024 November 2, 2024 Israeli strikes kill 52 in east Lebanon: Lebanese Health Ministry

More than 50 people in eastern Lebanon were killed in Israeli strikes on Friday, the Lebanese Health Ministry said, as Israel continues its offensive against the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement.

It said 72 other people were injured in the strikes in 14 different areas in the province of Baalbek-Hermel.

The highest death toll of 12 was recorded in the town of Amhaz.