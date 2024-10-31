Middle East: Iran vows 'harsh' response to Israel attack

Skip next section Iran warns of 'harsh and regretful' response to Israel strikes

Iran has warned of a powerful response to Saturday's deadly Israeli attack on Iranian military facilities, the latest round in a series of tit-for-tat attacks by the two arch-enemies.

Israeli warplanes carried out the strikes in retaliation for Tehran's firing a barrage of missiles against Israel.

Iran had described the salvo as a reprisal for the killing of Iran-backed militant leaders and a commander of the country's Revolutionary Guards.

Since the weekend, Israel has warned Iran against retaliation. Tehran, stating it does not seek war, has vowed to respond.

"The recent action of the Zionist regime in attacking parts of our country was a desperate move and the Islamic Republic of Iran will give it a harsh and regretful response," said Mohammad Mohammadi Golpayegani, a senior aide to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a quote from the Tasnim news agency.

A report from US news website Axios says Israeli intelligence has suggested Iran is preparing to attack Israel from Iraqi territory in the coming days — possibly before the US presidential election on November 5.

The report said the attack was expected to be carried out from Iraq using a large number of drones and ballistic missiles.

The report said pro-Iran militias in Iraq could be used in an attempt by Tehran to avoid another Israeli assault on strategic targets in Iran.