Middle East: Iran urges top UN meeting over Nasrallah death

China says opposes violation of Lebanese sovereignty

09/29/2024 September 29, 2024 China says opposes violation of Lebanese sovereignty

China has said it opposes any violation of Lebanon's sovereignty after an Israeli airstrike on Beirut killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Nasrallah's death is widely considered a significant blow to the Iran-aligned group, which is already reeling from a campaign of escalating Israeli attacks.

China's Foreign Ministry on its website urged all parties, and especially Israel, to prevent the conflict from expanding or "even getting out of control."

"China is closely following this incident and deeply concerned about the escalation of tensions in the region," the statement said.

It called on "all parties, particularly Israel, to take immediate steps to cool down the situation."

The ministry said China "opposes and condemns all action that harms innocent civilians and opposes any move that exacerbates conflict."