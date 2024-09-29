Middle East: Iran urges top UN meeting over Nasrallah death

Middle East: Iran urges top UN meeting over Nasrallah deathPublished September 29, 2024last updated September 29, 2024
What you need to know
- Iran urges emergency meeting of the UN Security Council
- Demand comes after Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's death in an Israeli strike on Beirut
- Israel's military announces dozens more attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
China says opposes violation of Lebanese sovereignty
China has said it opposes any violation of Lebanon's sovereignty after an Israeli airstrike on Beirut killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.
Nasrallah's death is widely considered a significant blow to the Iran-aligned group, which is already reeling from a campaign of escalating Israeli attacks.
China's Foreign Ministry on its website urged all parties, and especially Israel, to prevent the conflict from expanding or "even getting out of control."
"China is closely following this incident and deeply concerned about the escalation of tensions in the region," the statement said.
It called on "all parties, particularly Israel, to take immediate steps to cool down the situation."
The ministry said China "opposes and condemns all action that harms innocent civilians and opposes any move that exacerbates conflict."
Iran urges UN Security Council meeting over Nasrallah killing
Iran has called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council after the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon.
Israel had "perpetrated a flagrant act of terrorist aggression against residential areas in Beirut, using US-supplied thousand-pound bunker busters," Iran's UN ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, wrote in the letter to the Security Council.
He called on the Security Council to "take immediate and decisive action to stop Israel's ongoing aggression" and prevent it "from dragging the region into full-scale war."
The timing of any proposed meeting of the 15-nation body remains uncertain. Diplomatic sources have suggested a session on Sunday is unlikely.
Israel says it strikes 'dozens' of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
The Israeli military says it has conducted strikes against "dozens" of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, two days after an airstrike that killed the group's chief Hassan Nasrallah.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) "attacked dozens of terrorist targets in the territory of Lebanon in the last few hours," the army said in a statement.
It added that the strikes targeted "buildings where weapons and military structures of the organization were stored."
The Lebanese Health Ministry says Israel's strikes in Lebanon have killed more than 1,030 people in less than two weeks. They include 156 women and 87 children, according to the ministry.
The UN says the strikes have also displaced more than 200,000 people inside Lebanon and caused more than 50,000 to flee to neighboring Syria.
Nasrallah was killed on Friday in an Israeli airstrike on a compound underneath civilian residential buildings in a suburb of the Lebanese capital, Beirut.
The killing has sparked fears of an all-out regional war.
Iran condemned the killing as "unjust bloodshed."
Attacks continues as Nasrallah death confirmed
The Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah on Saturday confirmed the death of its longtime leader, Hassan Nasrallah.
Nasrallah, whose death could dramatically reshape conflicts across the Middle East, was killed in an Israeli strike on the group's central command headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs.
Israel's army said it was continuing strikes with fighter jets on what it called Hezbollah targets and told residents to evacuate three buildings it was attacking.
Earlier, on Friday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the United Nations and vowed that Israel's campaign against Hezbollah would continue.
Netanyahu ended his visit to the United States early and returned to Israel.
