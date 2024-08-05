Middle East: Iran defends right to 'punish' Israel

08/05/2024 August 5, 2024 Lufthansa extends flight cancellations for Tel Aviv, Tehran and Beirut

Various airlines have suspended their flights to and from Beirut, where frustrations were growing at Lebanon's only international airport Image: Marwan Naamani/dpa/picture alliance

German airline Lufthansa said on Monday that it was extending its suspension of flights to Tel Aviv in Israel, Tehran in Iran and Beirut in Lebanon for another four days up to and including August 12.

The airline also said that its planes would be avoiding Iraqi and Iranian airspace altogether until at least August 7.

The Lufthansa Group, which also includes subsidiaries Eurowings, Austrian Airlines, Swiss und Brussels Airlines, is also stopping flights to Amman, Jordan, and Erbil in northern Iraq's Kurdistan until Wednesday.

Affected passengers are entitled to free booking alterations or cancellations.

French airline Air France and various airlines from the Middle East region have also temporarily suspended their flights to and from Beirut, where frustrations were growing on Monday at Lebanon's only international airport.

"I was supposed to fly to Germany via Istanbul this morning, but the flight kept getting postponed," one passenger told the German DPA news agency. "Now we are supposed to take off at 6 p.m.," he said.

One father said he had been at the airport since Sunday with his five children, waiting for a flight to Istanbul that had been postponed several times.