Middle East: Iran defends right to 'punish' Israel

Middle East: Iran defends right to 'punish' IsraelPublished August 5, 2024last updated August 5, 2024
Lebanon says 4 killed in Israeli strikes
Fighting continued on the Israel-Lebanon border on Monday, with the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah announcing that one of its fighters had been killed in an Israeli strike on southern Lebanon, which reportedly also killed a paramedic.
"The enemy raid that took place near the cemetery [in Mais al-Jabal] killed two people," Lebanon's Health Ministry said in a statement. It also reported two more deaths in a separate strike in the southern town of Hula.
In response, Hezbollah said it had launched "explosive-laden drones" at military installations in northern Israel.
The Israeli military confirmed that "numerous suspicious aerial targets were identified crossing from Lebanon" into northern Israel, starting a fire and "moderately" injuring an officer and a soldier.
Meanwhile, Israeli fighter jets twice broke the sound barrier above the Lebanese capital Beirut.
Iran defends 'legal right to punish' Israel
Iran said on Monday that it was not actively seeking to escalate regional tensions in the Middle East but that it has a "legal right to punish" Israel for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week.
"Iran seeks to establish stability in the region, but this will only come with punishing the aggressor and creating deterrence against the adventurism of the Zionist regime," said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani, using a term commonly deployed in Iranian government circles to describe the state of Israel.
Kanaani also called on the United States to end its backing for Israel and instead support the "punishment of the aggressor."
Tehran blames the killing of Haniyeh, the late political leader of the Iranian-backed Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza, on Israel, although Israel has not claimed responsibility.
Officials have, however, confirmed that it was an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) drone strike that killed Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr on the outskirts of the Lebanese capital Beirut, also last week.
Also on Monday, Iranian acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani summoned foreign ambassadors in Tehran to reiterate Iran's will to strike back at Israel.
Tehran announced as well an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday, held at its request to discuss the killing of Haniyeh and Iran's response.
Iran previously launched strikes against Israel in retaliation for what they said was an Israeli strike on an Iranian diplomatic compound in Syria in April, in what was then an unprecedented move. Almost all of the weapons were intercepted by Israeli air defenses with support from an international coalition including the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Jordan.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps' top commander, Hossein Salami, on Monday repeated the elite unit's threat that Israel "will receive punishment in due time."
mf/rmt (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)