Middle East: Iran defends right to 'punish' Israel

08/05/2024 August 5, 2024 Lebanon says 4 killed in Israeli strikes

Fighting continued on the Israel-Lebanon border on Monday, with the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah announcing that one of its fighters had been killed in an Israeli strike on southern Lebanon, which reportedly also killed a paramedic.

"The enemy raid that took place near the cemetery [in Mais al-Jabal] killed two people," Lebanon's Health Ministry said in a statement. It also reported two more deaths in a separate strike in the southern town of Hula.

In response, Hezbollah said it had launched "explosive-laden drones" at military installations in northern Israel.

The Israeli military confirmed that "numerous suspicious aerial targets were identified crossing from Lebanon" into northern Israel, starting a fire and "moderately" injuring an officer and a soldier.

Meanwhile, Israeli fighter jets twice broke the sound barrier above the Lebanese capital Beirut.