Middle East: IDF says it's killed another Hezbollah figure

09/29/2024 September 29, 2024

The Israeli military says it has killed another senior Hezbollah official in an airstrike in a Beirut suburb.

The military said Nabil Kaouk, the deputy head of Hezbollah's Central Council, was killed in an airstrike on Saturday. There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah.

Several senior commanders from the Iran-backed group have been killed in Israeli strikes in recent weeks. The group's long-time leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in Beirut on Friday.

Hezbollah is designated a terrorist organization by the United States, Germany and other countries.