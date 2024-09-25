Middle East: IDF prepares for 'possibility' of Lebanon entry

The head of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said the military is acting to prepare for a possible ground operation in Lebanon.

Speaking to troops on the northern border, Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said this week's Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon were designed to "prepare the ground for the possibility of your entry, but also to continue striking Hezbollah."

"We are not stopping. We will keep attacking and harming them everywhere," Halevi said. "To do this, we are preparing for the course of the maneuver, and the sense is that your military boots, your maneuver boots, will enter enemy territory."

The comments came after Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets into Israel, as well as a missile aimed at Tel Aviv.

Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon have killed more than 600 people and displaced tens of thousands since Monday.

These are the events happening in the Israel-Hamas war and the wider Middle East on Wednesday, September 25: