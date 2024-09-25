Middle East: IDF prepares for 'possibility' of Lebanon entry

Middle East: IDF prepares for 'possibility' of Lebanon entryPublished September 25, 2024last updated September 25, 2024
What you need to know
The head of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said the military is acting to prepare for a possible ground operation in Lebanon.
Speaking to troops on the northern border, Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said this week's Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon were designed to "prepare the ground for the possibility of your entry, but also to continue striking Hezbollah."
"We are not stopping. We will keep attacking and harming them everywhere," Halevi said. "To do this, we are preparing for the course of the maneuver, and the sense is that your military boots, your maneuver boots, will enter enemy territory."
The comments came after Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets into Israel, as well as a missile aimed at Tel Aviv.
Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon have killed more than 600 people and displaced tens of thousands since Monday.
These are the events happening in the Israel-Hamas war and the wider Middle East on Wednesday, September 25:
Israel army chief mentions 'possibility' of troops entering Lebanon
Israel's military chief has told soldiers that airstrikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon were preparing the way for a possible ground operation.
"You can hear the planes here; we are attacking all day. Both to prepare the ground for the possibility of your entry, but also to continue striking Hezbollah," Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi told a tank brigade, according to a statement issued by the military.
Israel has been conducting waves of strikes across Lebanon this week, while Hezbollah has fired dozens of rockets into northern Israel.
The Israeli military has previously said there were no immediate plans for a ground incursion into Lebanon.
Lebanon says over 50 killed in Israeli strikes on Wednesday
Some 51 people were killed and 223 wounded in Israeli strikes on Wednesday, Lebanon's health minister said.
That toll is in addition to the more than 560 people killed in the previous two days.
Israel's military said it was carrying out "extensive" airstrikes in Lebanon after Hezbollah fired a ballistic missile that reached the surrounding areas of Tel Aviv for the first time. The missile was intercepted and destroyed.
Israeli air raids on Wednesday included strikes on the village of Joun in the Chouf mountains southeast of Beirut; Maaysra, a Shiite-majority village in a mostly Christian mountain area north of Beirut; and Jiyyeh, a beach resort town south of the capital.
Over 90,000 displaced in Lebanon this week, UN says
The UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) said at least 90,530 people have been "newly displaced" in Lebanon since Monday.
The estimate comes as Israel carries out airstrikes against what it describes as Hezbollah targets across Lebanon.
More than 550 people were killed in Israeli strikes on Monday, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.
Hezbollah militants on Wednesday fired a missile at Tel Aviv in Israel, in another sign of escalating hostilities.
The IOM said many of the newly displaced individuals were already among the more than 111,000 people who had previously fled their homes since the war in Gaza began in October.
Israel says activating reserve brigades amid Lebanon escalation
The Israeli military said it was calling up reserve troops to the northern border in response to rising tensions with Hezbollah in Lebanon.
The military said in a statement that two additional reserve brigades were being activated "for operational missions in the northern arena."
"This will enable the continuation of combat against the Hezbollah terrorist organization, the defense of the State of Israel, and create the conditions to enable the residents of northern Israel to return to their homes," it said.
The announcement came hours after the Iran-backed group fired a missile toward Tel Aviv for the first time.
The launch followed waves of Israeli strikes on targets in Lebanon on Monday and Tuesday, which have killed more than 500 people, according to Lebanese authorities.
Hezbollah and Israel have traded frequent fire since the Israel-Hamas war began almost a year ago. Several countries, including the United States and Germany, have designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, whereas the EU deems the military wing of the group as a terrorist entity.
Israeli strike kills 3 in a majority Christian region north of Beirut
Lebanon said the Israeli army struck a village in a mostly Christian mountain area north of Beirut on Wednesday. It was the first time this village had been hit in nearly a year of cross-border clashes between Israel and Hezbollah.
Lebanon's health ministry said an Israeli strike on the village of Maaysrah in the Keserwan district killed three people and injured nine.
The village that was targeted is a Shiite-majority village located in a mostly Christian mountain area about 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the Lebanese capital.
Israel has expanded the areas in Lebanon where it carries out its strikes, with attacks for the first time on Jiyeh, a beach resort town just south of Beirut, and now Maaysrah.
Iranian supreme leader says killing leaders will not stop Hezbollah
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, said Wednesday that the killing of top Hezbollah commanders couldn't destroy the Tehran-backed militant group.
"Some of the effective and valuable forces of Hezbollah were martyred, which undoubtedly caused damage to Hezbollah, but this was not the sort of damage that could bring the group to its knees," he said in a meeting with military personnel and veterans of the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war.
"The organizational and human strength of Hezbollah is much more than that. Their authority, capabilities and strength are much more than that and cannot be seriously affected by these martyrdoms," Khamenei said.
Egypt, Iraq and Jordan warn of 'all-out war'
The foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt and Iraq discussed the situation in Lebanon on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
In a joint statement on Wednesday, the three countries condemned Israel's "aggression" against Lebanon, warning that it is "pushing the region towards all-out war."
The ministers said that stopping the "dangerous escalation underway in the region ... begins by halting Israel's aggression in Gaza."
They called on the international community and the Security Council to intervene to stop the war and attributed Israel full responsibility for the current state in the conflict, warning that it has serious consequences for the entire region.
Israeli strikes continue for a third day in southern Lebanon
Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah facilities in Lebanon overnight, including weapons depots, missile launchpads and groups of fighters, the Israeli military said on Wednesday morning.
The Israel Defense Forces said that upon attack, subsequent explosions indicated large quantities of stored weapons.
The attacks follow the confirmed death of one of Hezbollah's top commanders, Ibrahim Kobeisi. He was killed in an Israeli airstrike in a southern suburb of Beirut.
The strike hit three floors of a six-story building. It was Israel's third strike on Beirut in less than a week.
In a statement, the Iranian-backed group announced the death of "commander Ibrahim Mohammed Kobeisi," who was "martyred on the road to Jerusalem," the phrase Hezbollah uses to refer to fighters killed by Israeli forces.
Several countries, including the United States in 1997 and Germany in 2020, have designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization. The European Union designated its armed wing as a terrorist group in 2013.
Israel intercepts missile near Tel Aviv
The Israeli military confirmed that a Hezbollah missile had reached the surrounding areas of the city of Tel Aviv.
"It is the first time ever a Hezbollah missile reached (the) Tel Aviv area. It was intercepted by IDF (the Israeli military)," an army spokesman told AFP news agency. The missile was shot down, and no damage was reported, the military said.
The Hezbollah militant group earlier said it fired a rocket targeting Israel's Mossad spy agency headquarters near Tel Aviv, which Hezbollah blames for the assassination of its leaders and the earlier communications devices attacks on its members.
"Hezbollah is definitely trying to escalate the situation ... this is just part of it," said military spokesman Nadav Shoshani about the firing of the surface-to-surface missile at Tel Aviv.
"They are ... trying to terrorize more and more people," Shoshani added.
Israel's military said it struck the launcher that fired the missile in the Nafakhiyeh area of southern Lebanon.
jcg/wmr (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article named the incorrect city where a Hezbollah commander was killed. This has now been corrected and we apologize for the error.