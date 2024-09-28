Middle East: Hezbollah's Nasrallah dead in Israeli airstrike

Skip next section No 'celebration' or 'sadness' in the EU over Nasrallah's death — DW correspondent

The death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike is a new challenge for the European Union, according to Jack Parrock, DW's correspondent in Brussels.

There will be neither "celebration" nor "sadness" across the European capitals over the death of Nasrallah, but European leaders will be thinking about what to do in this situation, he said.

"From the EU perspective, Hezbollah's military wing is under sanctions, but the political wing is not under the EU sanctions," Parrock added.

"There has been a consistent cause for de-escalation in the EU... but they will now be questioning how to do that," he said, adding that since the October 7 terror attack on Israel, the EU has struggled to assert its influence, especially on the Israeli government.