Middle East: Hezbollah leader backs truce, with 'conditions'

Hezbollah's new leader Naim Kassem gave his first televised address on Wednesday, vowing to keep up the fight against Israel but also saying that if certain terms were met, the militant organization could consider a ceasefire in the war against Israel.

Kassem stood behind Hezbollah's decision to open a "solidarity front" for Hamas in Gaza, saying that support for Gaza was essential to address the "Israeli threat" in the region.

Meanwhile, Israel continued to bombard targets in Lebanon, striking the eastern city of Baalbeck, where a Roman UNESCO heritage site is located.

Here are the main headlines regarding Iran, Israel, Lebanon, Gaza and the wider Middle East region on Wednesday, October 30: