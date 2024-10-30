Middle East: Hezbollah leader backs truce, with 'conditions'Published October 30, 2024last updated October 30, 2024
What you need to know
Hezbollah's new leader Naim Kassem gave his first televised address on Wednesday, vowing to keep up the fight against Israel but also saying that if certain terms were met, the militant organization could consider a ceasefire in the war against Israel.
Kassem stood behind Hezbollah's decision to open a "solidarity front" for Hamas in Gaza, saying that support for Gaza was essential to address the "Israeli threat" in the region.
Meanwhile, Israel continued to bombard targets in Lebanon, striking the eastern city of Baalbeck, where a Roman UNESCO heritage site is located.
Here are the main headlines regarding Iran, Israel, Lebanon, Gaza and the wider Middle East region on Wednesday, October 30:
US says Israel 'not doing enough' to address Gaza concerns
The US criticized Israel for not addressing concerns about a strike in Gaza that killed a large number of children.
The strike took place on Tuesday in the northern Gaza district of Beit Lahiya. The blast caused a building to collapse, leaving at least 93 dead, including a large number of children, Gaza's civil defense agency said.
"They are not doing enough to get us the answers that we have requested," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.
"We reiterated that call with them today. We do not yet have an explanation," Miller said.
"They have said to us what they had said publicly, which is they're investigating the matter," he added.
Miller said on Tuesday that the strike was "horrifying," adding that the US was seeking answers from Israel on the matter.
UN Security Council warns against dismantling UNRWA
The UN Security Council expressed its "grave concern" over the Israeli parliament's adoption of a bill banning UNRWA, the main United Nations aid agency working with Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.
In a statement adopted by consensus, the 15-member body urged Israel "to abide by its international obligations, respect the privileges and immunities of UNRWA and live up to its responsibility to allow and facilitate full, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian assistance in all its forms into and throughout the entire Gaza Strip."
"No organization can replace or substitute UNRWA's capacity and mandate to serve Palestinian refugees and civilians in urgent need of life-saving humanitarian assistance," the Council said.
The declaration comes after Israel's parliament approved a ban on UNRWA from operating in Israel and occupied east Jerusalem, as well as prevent it from communicating and coordinating with Israeli authorities, a move that could essentially end its work in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.
Israel has accused UNRWA staff of being Hamas militants, linking several UNRWA members with the terrorist attack on southern Israel in October 7, which sparked the war in Gaza.
But UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that a potential Israeli ban on UNRWA would violate international law, along with the founding UN Charter and a 1946 UN convention on the diplomatic privileges and immunities granted to UN operations.
Israel targets ancient Lebanese city of Baalbeck
Israel's army issued an evacuation warning for residents in the city of Baalbeck in eastern Lebanon, along with surrounding areas and key routes in the Bekaa Valley.
Under the area marked for evacuation was the city's ancient Roman temple complex, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Following the evacuation, a series of strikes were reported near Baalbeck and nearby villages in eastern Lebanon, security sources and witnesses said.
The strikes happened at the same time as newly-appointed Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Kassem gave his first televised speech.
Most of Baalbeck's residents are said to have fled the city after the Israeli army issued the warning.
New Hezbollah leader open to cease-fire under certain conditions
Hezbollah's newly appointed Secretary-General Naim Kassem said on Wednesday that the organization was open to ending the war with Israel under certain conditions.
Kassem was chosen by Hezbollah's decision-making Shura Council to succeed longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike last month. The 71-year-old has insisted he will follow his predecessor's "work program," adding that Hezbollah could continue to resist Israel's air and ground attacks inside Lebanon for months to come.
"If the Israelis decide that they want to stop the aggression, we will accept that if we find the terms to be acceptable," Kassem said in his first televised speech as Hezbollah leader.
He clarified that his organization would not "beg for a cease-fire" and said Hezbollah had not yet received a credible proposition from Israel.
Kassem doubled down on Hezbollah's decision to open a "solidarity front" for Hamas in Gaza, saying the support for Gaza was essential to counter the "Israeli threat" in the region.
Hezbollah is considered a terrorist organization by the US, Germany and several Sunni Arab countries. The EU lists the group's armed wing as a terrorist entity.
jcg/ab (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)