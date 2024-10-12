  1. Skip to content
Middle East: Hezbollah issues warning to northern Israel

Published October 12, 2024last updated October 12, 2024

Hezbollah has warned Israelis in the north of the country to stay away from military sites for their own safety. Meanwhile, Nicaragua severed ties with Israel, calling the Israeli government "genocidal." DW has more.

Israeli soldiers operate a military vehicle, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near the Israel-Gaza Border, in southern Israel
Nicaragua has broken relations with Israel, saying it was due to the attacks on Palestinian territoriesImage: Amir Cohen/REUTERS
What you need to know

  • Hezbollah issues warning for Israeli residents of Haifa, Tiberias and other cities
  • Israel intercepts launch from Lebanon
  • Nicaragua breaks off diplomatic relations with Israel

Here are the latest developments on Israel-Lebanon escalation, Gaza and the wider Middle East region on Saturday, October 12:

October 12, 2024

Israel warns south Lebanon residents not to return home

The Israeli military told residents of southern Lebanon "not to return" to their homes on Saturday morning amid ongoing fighting.

Israeli forces continue to "target Hezbollah posts in or near your villages," IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on social media.

"For your own protection, do not return to your homes until further notice. Do not go south; anyone who goes south may put his life at risk."

In a separate post, Adraee also called for health workers in southern Lebanon to avoid using ambulances. He alleged ambulances were being used by Hezbollah fighters.

"We call on medical teams to avoid contact with Hezbollah members and not to cooperate with them," he said.

"The IDF affirms that the necessary actions will be taken against any vehicle transporting armed individuals, regardless of its type."

October 12, 2024

Israel intercepts projectile launched from Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday morning that it "successfully intercepted" a projectile over Galilee, referring to the area of Israel near the border with Lebanon.

In a post on social media, the IDF said the launch had originated from Lebanon.

Moments earlier, Lebanese group Hezbollah claimed it launched a salvo of missiles "south of the city of Haifa, targeting the explosives factory there," the AFP news agency reported.

The events coincided with Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

October 12, 2024

Hezbollah issues warning to residents of northern Israel

Lebanese group Hezbollah has warned Israelis to stay away from Israeli military sites in residential areas in the north of the country.

In a statement published in Hebrew and Arabic, Hezbollah claimed that the Israeli military has bases in neighborhoods of cities like Haifa, Tiberias and Acre.

The group warned Israelis against "being near these military gatherings in order to preserve their lives."

Hezbollah is an Iran-backed Shiite political party and militant group in Lebanon. It is designated as a terrorist organization by the US, Germany and several Sunni Arab countries. The EU lists its armed wing as a terrorist group.

Border skirmishes between the group and Israeli forces have occurred almost daily since the October 7 Hamas terror attacks last year, with Hezbollah saying attacks on Israel were in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

In September, fighting escalated with Israel conducting airstrikes in various areas including the capital Beirut, some of which killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Earlier this month, Israel began a ground invasion of southern Lebanon. 

Israel says it is attacking Hezbollah so that displaced Israeli citizens can safely return to the north near the border to Lebanon. Some 60,000 were evacuated from northern Israel because of Hezbollah's attacks. 

October 12, 2024

Nicaragua breaks diplomatic relations with Israel

Nicaragua is breaking off diplomatic relations with Israel, Vice President Rosario Murillo said Friday, calling the Israeli government "fascist" and "genocidal."

The government said in a statement that the break in relations was due to Israel's attacks on Palestinian territories.

Earlier in the day, the country's parliament, the National Assembly, called on the government to take action regarding Israel.

The move is essentially symbolic, as relations between Israel and the Central American country are virtually nonexistent. Israel does not have an ambassador in the Nicaraguan capital, Managua.

Nicaragua has become increasingly isolated in recent years after President Daniel Ortega cracked down on anti-government protests in 2018. However, Iran is an ally of Ortega's administration.

zc,dh/lo (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

