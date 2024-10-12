Middle East: Hezbollah issues warning to northern Israel

10/12/2024 October 12, 2024 Israel warns south Lebanon residents not to return home

The Israeli military told residents of southern Lebanon "not to return" to their homes on Saturday morning amid ongoing fighting.

Israeli forces continue to "target Hezbollah posts in or near your villages," IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on social media.

"For your own protection, do not return to your homes until further notice. Do not go south; anyone who goes south may put his life at risk."

In a separate post, Adraee also called for health workers in southern Lebanon to avoid using ambulances. He alleged ambulances were being used by Hezbollah fighters.

"We call on medical teams to avoid contact with Hezbollah members and not to cooperate with them," he said.

"The IDF affirms that the necessary actions will be taken against any vehicle transporting armed individuals, regardless of its type."