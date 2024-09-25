Middle East: Hezbollah fires missile at Tel Aviv

Middle East: Hezbollah fires missile at Tel AvivPublished September 25, 2024last updated September 25, 2024
What you need to know
The Israeli military said on Wednesday that it had intercepted a surface-to-surface missile fired from Lebanon Wednesday morning. The militant group Hezbollah said it launched the missile with Israel's Mossad spy agency as the intended target.
The missile launch set off air raid sirens in Tel Aviv and across central Israel. No casualties or damage were reported, as the projectile was destroyed by Israel's army.
The Israeli military said the move represented "an escalation." It all comes after senior Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Qubaisi, who headed the group's missile and rocket force was killed in Berlin on Tuesday.
These are the events happening in the Israel-Hamas war and the wider Middle East on Wednesday, September 25:
Israel intercepts missile near Tel Aviv
The Israeli military confirmed that a Hezbollah missile had reached the surrounding areas of the city of Tel Aviv.
"It is the first time ever a Hezbollah missile reached (the) Tel Aviv area. It was intercepted by IDF (the Israeli military)," an army spokesman told AFP news agency. The missile was shot down, and no damage was reported, the military said.
The Hezbollah militant group earlier said it fired a rocket targeting Israel's Mossad spy agency headquarters near Tel Aviv, which Hezbollah blames for the assassination of its leaders and the earlier communications devices attacks on its members.
"Hezbollah is definitely trying to escalate the situation ... this is just part of it," said military spokesman Nadav Shoshani about the firing of the surface-to-surface missile at Tel Aviv.
"They are ... trying to terrorize more and more people," Shoshani added.
Israel's military said it struck the launcher that fired the missile in the Nafakhiyeh area of southern Lebanon.