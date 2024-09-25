Middle East: Hezbollah fires missile at Tel Aviv

The Israeli military said on Wednesday that it had intercepted a surface-to-surface missile fired from Lebanon Wednesday morning. The militant group Hezbollah said it launched the missile with Israel's Mossad spy agency as the intended target.

The missile launch set off air raid sirens in Tel Aviv and across central Israel. No casualties or damage were reported, as the projectile was destroyed by Israel's army.

The Israeli military said the move represented "an escalation." It all comes after senior Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Qubaisi, who headed the group's missile and rocket force was killed in Berlin on Tuesday.

These are the events happening in the Israel-Hamas war and the wider Middle East on Wednesday, September 25: